Richard A. Paulson Sells 2,542 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 2,542 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $14,641.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,426. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $515.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,775,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

