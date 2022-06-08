Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 887,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

