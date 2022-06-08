Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

