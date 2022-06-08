Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 2,094,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $115.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

