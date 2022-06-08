RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.00 Million

Brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $479.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.50 million. RingCentral reported sales of $379.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

NYSE:RNG opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

