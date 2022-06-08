Rio Tinto Group Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.09 Per Share (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $11.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.43) to GBX 5,730 ($71.80) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

