Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.16) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,029.55 ($75.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £97.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,743.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,456.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

