Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,776.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,129. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

