Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $838.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.