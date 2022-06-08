Robert C. Martens Sells 2,150 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. 624,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,150. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allegion by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $9,426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegion by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

