Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,914.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,545,507 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,450.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,242. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

