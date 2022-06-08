Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,914.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,545,507 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,450.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,791.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,242. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
