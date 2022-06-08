Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 23,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,498,707 shares in the company, valued at $21,638,802.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

RKT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.