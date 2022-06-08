Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.92) Per Share

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.92) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

