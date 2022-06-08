Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 3,126 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

