Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.25. 6,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

