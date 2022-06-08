Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €810.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €810.00 ($870.97) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €752.71 ($809.37).

EPA KER traded down €1.10 ($1.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €525.00 ($564.52). 197,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is €508.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €604.01. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a one year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

