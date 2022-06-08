Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$14.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVO. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.43. 19,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.62. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

