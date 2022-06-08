Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$142.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.86.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$131.85. 721,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$124.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9400008 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total transaction of C$551,490.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,433.66. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

