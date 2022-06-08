Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

RCL stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

