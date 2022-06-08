Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 5,207 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,274. The company has a market capitalization of $883.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

