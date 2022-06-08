Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,770.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

