Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,713 shares of company stock worth $540,192. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

