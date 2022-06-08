RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RVLP opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.