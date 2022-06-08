Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €134.00 ($144.09) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €120.00 ($129.03).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

