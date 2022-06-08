Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Steven M. Essex Sells 700 Shares

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $438,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.