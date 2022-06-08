Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $972.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will post sales of $972.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $927.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

