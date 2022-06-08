Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.28.

SIS has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,412. The stock has a market cap of C$936.59 million and a PE ratio of 72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.27. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.73 and a 52 week high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.32%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

