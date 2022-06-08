Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.