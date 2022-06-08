Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCHN. StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.