Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) versus Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Financial Review

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 264.86%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.90%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Science 37.

Risk & Volatility

Zymergen has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 11.40 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.50 Science 37 $59.60 million 7.56 -$94.33 million N/A N/A

Science 37 has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39% Science 37 N/A -95.04% -42.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science 37 beats Zymergen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

