SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

