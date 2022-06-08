Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

