Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

NYSE VET traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 226,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 699,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

