Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
IPCO traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.89. 117,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,417. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
