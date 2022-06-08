Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

IPCO traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.89. 117,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,417. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.