Scotiabank Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.23.

MEG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,965. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.20. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$724,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,184 shares in the company, valued at C$562,956. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,134,233. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,268.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

