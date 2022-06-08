Scotiabank Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.50

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

