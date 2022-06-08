Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 37,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,900. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 161.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

