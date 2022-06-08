Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.56.
IMO stock traded up C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$72.32. 509,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,120. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$48.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.81.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
