Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.56.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock traded up C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$72.32. 509,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,120. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$48.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.81.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4600011 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.