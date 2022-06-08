Scotiabank Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.54.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,541,019. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,358 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.