Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $8.63 on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $206.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

