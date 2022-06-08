Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $206.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

