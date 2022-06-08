Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SCU opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $15,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 204,422 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.