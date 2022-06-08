SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

