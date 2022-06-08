Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

