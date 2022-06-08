Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,971 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 261,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,128. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
