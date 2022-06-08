SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $38.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.
S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE S traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,204. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of -17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
