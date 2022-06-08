SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 70,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock valued at $54,902,627 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

