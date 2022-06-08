Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,590. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.