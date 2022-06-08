Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,590. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $376.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.