Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 46,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.46.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,913.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 326,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

